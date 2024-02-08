Xabi Alonsos Invincibles – Wirtz, Xhaka, Grimaldo & Co. – Europes only Unbeaten Team

Unbeaten In 30 Games in All Competitions

Xabi Alonso has turned Bayer Leverkusen into one of Europe’s top teams. Powerful in attack, solid as a rock in defence. Florian Wirtz and the Leverkusen stars look more like title contenders with each passing week. Now it’s time for The Big One against closest challengers Bayern München. A game for the history books and a true Bundesliga blockbuster. Meet Alonso’s Invincibles: The likes of Alex Grimaldo, Granit Xhaka and Florian Wirtz have made Bayer Leverkusen a force to be reckoned with, putting a smile on the face of coach Xabi Alonso week after week. Who do you think will make his mark on the big game against Bayern? And can Leverkusen go on to win the title? Let us know in the comments!

