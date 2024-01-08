Why The FA Cup Is Magic & The Pleasure of VAR’s Absence | EP 66

Why did we see so few big Cup upsets at the weekend? Are the big teams taking the FA Cup more seriously? Do we prefer watching games without VAR?
Gary, Alan and Micah review the best of the action from the FA Cup 3rd Round and suggest a solution for the use of VAR going forward.
————————————————————————————————————-
✅ Subscribe Here: https://www.youtube.com/@therestisfootball?sub_confirmation=1
————————————————————————————————————-
🎙️ Listen To The Podcast: https://linktr.ee/therestisfootball
————————————————————————————————————-
📱 Follow Us On Socials:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheRestIsFootball
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therestisfootball/
Snapchat: https://story.snapchat.com/p/8c729650-9d54-407d-8c62-c658546eee44
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@restisfootball
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RestIsFootball
————————————————————————————————————-
00:00 – Intro
01:25 – Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa
02:00 – Newcastle & Sunderland
04:20 – Arsenal vs Liverpool
08:40 – The Wrong End of an Upset
09:40 – Something For Fans To Chew On
12:00 – Gary’s Leicester Upset
15:00 – The Time Micah Actually Scored
16:22 – The Magic of the FA Cup
21:18 – More Match Recap
22:28 – Rivalries
24:32 – No VAR
30:00 – Closing Analysis