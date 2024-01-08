Why The FA Cup Is Magic & The Pleasure of VAR’s Absence | EP 66

Why did we see so few big Cup upsets at the weekend? Are the big teams taking the FA Cup more seriously? Do we prefer watching games without VAR?

Gary, Alan and Micah review the best of the action from the FA Cup 3rd Round and suggest a solution for the use of VAR going forward.

00:00 – Intro

01:25 – Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

02:00 – Newcastle & Sunderland

04:20 – Arsenal vs Liverpool

08:40 – The Wrong End of an Upset

09:40 – Something For Fans To Chew On

12:00 – Gary’s Leicester Upset

15:00 – The Time Micah Actually Scored

16:22 – The Magic of the FA Cup

21:18 – More Match Recap

22:28 – Rivalries

24:32 – No VAR

30:00 – Closing Analysis