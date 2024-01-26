‘Why I’ve Made The Decision To Leave Liverpool’ | Jürgen Klopp | The Full Interview

Jürgen Klopp has announced his decision to step down as Liverpool FC manager at the end of the current season, having informed the club’s ownership of his wish to leave his position when the 2023/24 campaign comes to a close.

🔔 SUBSCRIBE for free, so you never miss a video or live stream! https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

🎥 Watch exclusive videos and join in the chat as a YouTube channel member: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

#Liverpool #LFC

🛍️ Shop LFC – Gifts, fashion, Nike range & more! https://store.liverpoolfc.com/?utm_medium=social&utm_source=youtube&utm_content=lfc-organic-social-ad&utm_campaign=ret-retail-yt-2324&utm_proposition=retail