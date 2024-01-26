Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Liverpool ‘Why I’ve Made The Decision To Leave Liverpool’ | Jürgen Klopp | The Full Interview

‘Why I’ve Made The Decision To Leave Liverpool’ | Jürgen Klopp | The Full Interview

'Why I've Made The Decision To Leave Liverpool' | Jürgen Klopp | The Full Interview
Jürgen Klopp has announced his decision to step down as Liverpool FC manager at the end of the current season, having informed the club’s ownership of his wish to leave his position when the 2023/24 campaign comes to a close.

