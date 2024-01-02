Who’s seat is hotter: Ten Hag or Xavi? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Dan Thomas, Steve Nicol, Ale Moreno and Stewart Robson answer your questions on ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Intro

0:40 Hotter seat: Ten Hag or Xavi?

2:51 Next best move for Jose Mourinho?

5:07 Would you have wanted to play one more time with your friends before retiring?

7:07 Were there teams you played that you’d considered soft?

11:49 Start, bench, drop or sell: Pedri, Bellingham, Gavi, Musiala

12:59 Stevie, was travel more challenging with Liverpool or in MLS?

13:57 Robbo’s expectations for England in EUROs

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC