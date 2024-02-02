Football Focus reporter Liam MacDevitt gets put through his paces at Wolves – but can he pass the medical that any prospective new player would have to go through before signing?
=============
SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos
➡️➡️http://bit.ly/1sFodyu
=============
Find us here:
BBC Sport: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBCSport/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCSport
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcsport/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcsport
#premierleague #football #transfers
What happens in a Premier League medical with Wolves? | Football Focus