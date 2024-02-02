What a night!! 🤯🪄 | GAME DAY UNMASKED | Luton v Brighton

Luton Town FC beat Brighton & Hove Albion FC 4-0 in the Premier League, following a quick start that saw Luton lead 2-0 after 2 minutes and 17 seconds.

Elijah Adebayo had a magical performance under the Kenilworth Road lights, scoring a hat-trick and becoming the first Luton Town player to do so in the PL.

Go Behind the Scenes for one of the most memorable games in Luton Town’s history with Game Day Unmasked!

Get Right Here Right Now by Fatboy Slim and over 1M + mainstream tracks here https://go.lickd.co/Music License ID: XpyoPMg0wkV https://t.lickd.co/Ed3vJKl93XK

