West Ham boss David Moyes post match conference – West Ham v Arsenal

West Ham fell to a 6-0 defeat at home against Arsenal in the Premier League.

David Moyes spoke to the media after the game and expressed his disappointment.

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mirrorfootball?sub_confirmation=1

Follow Mirror Football on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball

Follow Mirror Football on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mirrorfootball/

Follow Mirror Football on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mirrorfootball/?hl=en

Read the latest on https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/

#football #soccer #sports #westham #westhamunited #whufc #davidmoyes #premierleague #pl #epl