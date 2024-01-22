Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Liverpool We Are Liverpool Podcast | Joe Gomez | Dressing Room Atmosphere, THAT First Goal & LOADS MORE!

We Are Liverpool Podcast | Joe Gomez | Dressing Room Atmosphere, THAT First Goal & LOADS MORE!

Joe Gomez joins Peter McDowall & Jan Molby in S02. EP8 of the We Are Liverpool podcast to discuss his Liverpool career so far. Gomez touches on all the highs and lows including his injury recovery journeys, winning titles, becoming a father and the exciting future of this Liverpool squad.

