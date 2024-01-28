FA CupFull Match Replay Watford v Southampton Full Match – FA Cup | 28 January 2024 Catch up Full match replay from Serie A of West Bromwich Albion v Wolves Full Match Previous Post Liverpool vs Norwich City Full Match – FA Cup | 28 January 2024 RELATED POSTS icon Liverpool vs Norwich City Full Match – FA Cup | 28 January 2024 78 icon West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – FA Cup | 28 January 2024 69 icon AC Milan vs Bologna Full Match – Serie A | 27 January 2024 161 icon BBC MOTD: FA Cup Highlights | 27 January 2024 767 icon Fulham v Newcastle United Full Match – FA Cup | 27 January 2024 548 icon Juventus vs Empoli Full Match – Serie A | 27 January 2024 423