Was Drogba Better Than Wayne Rooney? | Peter Crouch & Joel Cole Rank ALL TIME Strikers Tier List

Joe Cole & Peter Crouch rank the top strikers ever in football! Who makes the GOAT tier? Was Wayne Rooney Elite Level? Today, Joel Beya sits down with TNT Sports pundits and former Premier League stars Peter Crouch & Joe Cole as they discuss the top strikers within football! Ranking them in a ‘good’, ‘world class’, ‘elite’ and ‘GOAT’ table! Tune in to see the guys rank the likes of Pele, Mbappe, Henry, Rooney, Ibrahimovic, Haaland, Ronaldo, Benzema, Kane, Eto’o and many more! Do you agree with Joe Cole and Peter Crouch’s tier list? Let us know in the comments below! don’t forget to like & subscribe to never miss out on the latest FIVE content!
00:00; – Intro
00:12; – Joel & Joe Cole debate again on Arsenal not being top draw
01:00; – Ronaldo Nazario
01:28; – Sergio Aguero
01:53; – Erling Haaland
02:43; – Fernando Torres
03:17; – Thierry Henry
04:18; – Pele
04:40; – Ruud Van Nistelrooy
05:05; – Kylian Mbappe
06:15; – Didier Drogba
06:38; – Wayne Rooney
08:40; – Robert Lewandowski
09:19; – Heung-min Son
09:56; – Carlos Tevez and Nicholas Anelka
10:47; – Hernan Crespo
11:04; – Karim Benzema and Zlatan Ibrahimovic
12:03; – Samuel Eto’o
12:46; – Robin Van Persie
13:07; – Luis Suarez and Harry Kane
13:59; – Raul
14:34; – Outro
