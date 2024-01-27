Was Drogba Better Than Wayne Rooney? | Peter Crouch & Joel Cole Rank ALL TIME Strikers Tier List

Joe Cole & Peter Crouch rank the top strikers ever in football! Who makes the GOAT tier? Was Wayne Rooney Elite Level? Today, Joel Beya sits down with TNT Sports pundits and former Premier League stars Peter Crouch & Joe Cole as they discuss the top strikers within football! Ranking them in a ‘good’, ‘world class’, ‘elite’ and ‘GOAT’ table! Tune in to see the guys rank the likes of Pele, Mbappe, Henry, Rooney, Ibrahimovic, Haaland, Ronaldo, Benzema, Kane, Eto’o and many more! Do you agree with Joe Cole and Peter Crouch’s tier list? Let us know in the comments below! don’t forget to like & subscribe to never miss out on the latest FIVE content!

00:00; – Intro

00:12; – Joel & Joe Cole debate again on Arsenal not being top draw

01:00; – Ronaldo Nazario

01:28; – Sergio Aguero

01:53; – Erling Haaland

02:43; – Fernando Torres

03:17; – Thierry Henry

04:18; – Pele

04:40; – Ruud Van Nistelrooy

05:05; – Kylian Mbappe

06:15; – Didier Drogba

06:38; – Wayne Rooney

08:40; – Robert Lewandowski

09:19; – Heung-min Son

09:56; – Carlos Tevez and Nicholas Anelka

10:47; – Hernan Crespo

11:04; – Karim Benzema and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

12:03; – Samuel Eto’o

12:46; – Robin Van Persie

13:07; – Luis Suarez and Harry Kane

13:59; – Raul

14:34; – Outro

