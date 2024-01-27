Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester United Vidic Talks On How Sir Alex Ferguson Signed Him To Man Utd

Vidic Talks On How Sir Alex Ferguson Signed Him To Man Utd

Vidic Talks On How Sir Alex Ferguson Signed Him To Man Utd
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Garnacho Surprises Anderson After Beating Cancer 🥹❤️ | Heroes United

Cancel

Vidic reflects on what brought him to Manchester United in 2005! Behind the makings of one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s most influential signings. The CB pairing with Rio Ferdinand that bought United great success. On Christmas Day 2005 Manchester United signed Serbian defender Nemanja Vidic from Spartak Moscow in a £7 million deal. Vidic would go on to be one of Fergie’s most influential signings, Vidic himself would go on to be a 5 times Premier League winner and a Champions League winner at the club. Whilst individually winning two premier league player of the season awards a fantastic achievement for a defender. We look back on a recap on how Vidic signed for Manchester United and the details that led to his arrival at Old Trafford. Everything from the first conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson to the difficult beginnings of one of the Premier Leagues best ever defenders.

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

FIVE UK Linktree: https://linktr.ee/fiveuk
FIVE UK Instagram: https://instagram.com/fiveuk
FIVE UK Twitter/X: https://x.com/fiveuk
FIVE UK Facebook:
FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Twitter: https://twitter.com/rioferdy5
Rio Ferdinand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RioFerdinandOfficial
Rio Ferdinand TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdy5

Stephen Howson IG: https://instagram.com/mrstephenhowson
Stephen Howson Twitter: https://twitter.com/mrstephenhowson
Stephen Howson Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mrstephenhowson?_t=8azuYwf3Kvl&_r=1

Joel Beya IG: https://instagram.com/joelbeya1
Joel Beya Twitter: https://twitter.com/joelbeya
Joel Beya TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cheekysport

Nemanja Vidic IG: https://instagram.com/nemanjavidic.26

#five #rioferdinand

Previous Video
KLOPP: Its good to be a Red at the moment | THE JOURNEY CONTINUES

The Catch-Up Show: Jurgen Klopp Special

Next Video
Garnacho Surprises Anderson After Beating Cancer 🥹❤️ | Heroes United

Garnacho Surprises Anderson After Beating Cancer 🥹❤️ | Heroes United

Related videos

Top