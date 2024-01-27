Vidic Talks On How Sir Alex Ferguson Signed Him To Man Utd

Vidic reflects on what brought him to Manchester United in 2005! Behind the makings of one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s most influential signings. The CB pairing with Rio Ferdinand that bought United great success. On Christmas Day 2005 Manchester United signed Serbian defender Nemanja Vidic from Spartak Moscow in a £7 million deal. Vidic would go on to be one of Fergie’s most influential signings, Vidic himself would go on to be a 5 times Premier League winner and a Champions League winner at the club. Whilst individually winning two premier league player of the season awards a fantastic achievement for a defender. We look back on a recap on how Vidic signed for Manchester United and the details that led to his arrival at Old Trafford. Everything from the first conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson to the difficult beginnings of one of the Premier Leagues best ever defenders.
