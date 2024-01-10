Victor Boniface: The Rise of Leverkusen, Genius of Alonso & Love of Arsenal |The Obi One Podcast Ep8

Join us for an extraordinary episode as we sit down with the young Nigerian forward making waves in the German Bundesliga, Victor Boniface! Currently playing for Bayer Leverkusen, the only unbeaten team in all of Europe’s top leagues this season, Victor shares his incredible journey. Discover why he chose Bayer Leverkusen for their playing style and his admiration for manager Xabi Alonso’s approach.

Victor takes us through the secrets behind their unbeaten run and highlights fellow players Granit Xhaka and Florian Wirtz. But the road to success was not without its challenges. Victor opens up about his tough time in Norway, facing two ACL injuries and the heartbreaking loss of his mother. At 21, he nearly quit football and faced a battle to regain his fitness.

With faith in God and unwavering determination, he bounced back, achieving success for both club and country. Tune in as Victor shares his thoughts on the upcoming AFCON and his experiences playing alongside Victor Osimhen.

And don’t miss the entertaining stories from the final day drama in the Belgian League when his former team, Union SG, narrowly missed the league title. All this and more in Episode 8 of The Obi One Podcast.

Timecodes:

00:00 – Intro

03:20 – John Obi Mikel’s impressive assessment of Victor Boniface

08:39 – The Move To Bayer Leverkusen

10:20 – Mikel reminices tough battles vs Xabi Alonso as a player

13:08 – Xabi Alonso’s influence on Victor Boniface

17:22 – Secret behind Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten league run

19:06 – Victor’s high praise for Victor Osimhen

25:26 – How good is Florian Wirtz?

32:26 – Norway diaries and reason behind quitting football at 21