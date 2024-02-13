UEFA Champions League Highlights Show – TNT Sports | 13 February 2024

Action from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as Copenhagen host Manchester City at Parken Stadium. This is Copenhagen’s second appearance in the knockout stages.
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 action as RB Leipzig host Real Madrid at Red Bull Arena. Leipzig haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last 13 Champions League home games.
Action from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as Copenhagen host Manchester City at Parken Stadium. This is Copenhagen’s second appearance in the knockout stages.