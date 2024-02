UEFA Champions League Highlights Show

Action from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 as Inter face Atletico Madrid at San Siro. Inter have only lost one of their last 13 games in the Champions League. UEFA Champions League Round of 16 action as PSV Eindhoven face Borussia Dortmund at Philips Stadion. Dortmund have lost eight of their last nine away games in the knockout stages.

Source 2