UDINESE-MILAN 2-3 | HIGHLIGHTS | Milan claim three points after wild game | Serie A 2023/24

The Rossoneri take all three points at the Bluenergy after a breathtaking face-off with Udinese; after taking the lead early on through Loftus-Cheek’s opener, Milan conceded twice yielding the lead to Udinese, but two late goals by Jovic and Okafor turned the game around for the second time | Serie A 2023/24

