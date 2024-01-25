Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester City Two Kevin De Bruynes! | Abu Dhabi Training | INSIDE CITY 452

No, you’re not seeing double! That is two Kevin De Bruynes. Inside City comes from Abu Dhabi this week, as the squad take part in some warm weather training.

