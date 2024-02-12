Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester City TUNNEL CAM! | Man City v Everton | Behind the scenes on matchday!

TUNNEL CAM! | Man City v Everton | Behind the scenes on matchday!

TUNNEL CAM! | Man City v Everton | Behind the scenes on matchday!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Pitchside: From Toothache To Heartache

Cancel

All the scenes from inside the Etihad Tunnel as City host Everton in the Premier League.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Ellie Roebuck, Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!

Previous Video
serie a full match

AC Milan vs Napoli Full Match – Serie A | 11 February 2024

Next Video
Pitchside: From Toothache To Heartache

Pitchside: From Toothache To Heartache

Related videos

Top