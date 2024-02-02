Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Everton FC TUNNEL ACCESS: EVERTON V SPURS

TUNNEL ACCESS: EVERTON V SPURS

TUNNEL ACCESS: EVERTON V SPURS
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Sign Up – Into Football | Carlo Cudicini reflects on Chelsea memories and his position at the club 🔵

Cancel

Exclusive footage from Everton’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Goodison Park. Richarlison twice scored for Spurs, but Jack Harrison and Jarrad Branthwaite both equalised to earn a point for the Blues. Presented by eToro.

Subscribe to Everton Football Club’s official YouTube Channel: http://bit.ly/2wtCEbB

Follow us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/everton
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/everton
Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/everton

Welcome to the Official Everton Football Club YouTube channel. We’ll offer fans real insight into life at Goodison Park, Finch Farm and on the road with the Blues.

Previous Video
BBC MOTD Top 10

MOTD Top Ten: Assists | 4 Feburary 2024

Next Video
Sign Up – Into Football | Carlo Cudicini reflects on Chelsea memories and his position at the club 🔵

Sign Up – Into Football | Carlo Cudicini reflects on Chelsea memories and his position at the club 🔵

Related videos

Top