Tributes pour in for Franz Beckenbauer

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer, one of the greatest players of all time, has died at the age of 78.

Beckenbauer, nicknamed ‘Der Kaiser’, won the World Cup with West Germany as captain in 1974 and a manager in 1990.

The former defender is one of three men, along with Brazil’s Mario Zagallo, who passed away this month, and France’s Didier Deschamps, to have won the World Cup as a player and as a manager.

