Transfer Window Latest & What Does Success Look Like For Chelsea? | EP 74

If Gary and Alan were in Victor Osimhen’s shoes, which Premier League club would they join? If Chelsea win the League Cup would that be a successful season for them, regardless of league position?

Gary, Alan and Micah also review all the action from AFCON and the Asian Cup as the group stages come to an end.
