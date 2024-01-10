Transfer show | Sancho returns to Dortmund and Phillips latest!

Previous Video The Franz Beckenbauer Story Next Video Victor Boniface: The Rise of Leverkusen, Genius of Alonso & Love of Arsenal |The Obi One Podcast Ep8 Related videos icon01:22:08 Victor Boniface: The Rise of Leverkusen, Genius of Alonso & Love of Arsenal |The Obi One Podcast Ep8 138 Neville & Carragher pick their combined XI EA SPORTS FC 24 Team of the Year! 🏆 40 The real Reason Martial is staying at Man Utd | Sancho To Dortmund Complete | Villa Not Respected? 63 icon44:56 “Always Felt Loved Here” | Heskey on Houllier, Trophies & Fatherhood | We Are Liverpool Podcast 121 icon00:55 Radu Dragusin has decided to join Tottenham over Bayern Munich 379 icon01:09:07 Roy Forced Out & Tapping Up Gerrard | Transfer Special EP 14 166