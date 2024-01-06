Transfer News: Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season. The agreement includes an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season for a fee of £15.5 million. Werner is expected to undergo a medical at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday before completing the move.

Werner, 27, is a German international striker who has previously played for Chelsea and Leipzig. He has scored 93 goals and made 40 assists in 157 appearances for Leipzig. Werner struggled to adapt to Premier League football during his time at Chelsea, scoring just 10 goals in 56 appearances. However, he has rediscovered his form since returning to Leipzig, scoring 16 goals in 40 appearances last season.

Werner’s arrival is a major coup for Tottenham, who are looking to strengthen their attack ahead of the second half of the season. He will provide competition for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, and he could be a key player in Tottenham’s push for a top-four finish.