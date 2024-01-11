Transfer News: Bayern Munich have agreed a deal with Tottenham to sign Eric Dier.

Dier will join Bayern on a four-year contract, with an option for a further year. He is expected to be unveiled as a Bayern player in the coming days

The move is a coup for Bayern, who have been looking to strengthen their defence in recent months. Dier is a versatile defender who can play as a centre-back or a right-back. He is also a strong tackler and a good passer of the ball.

Dier will be a valuable addition to Bayern’s squad as they look to challenge for the Bundesliga title and the Champions League. He is a young, talented player with a lot of potential, and he is sure to make a significant impact at Bayern.

Speaking at Bundesliga pre-mtch press conference on Thursday, Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel said: “From experience, we know things can go wrong in the final seconds. He is Munich and we try to finalise the deal and find another alternative in the defensive position in our squad. But I’d like to wait before the ink has dried. You’re right he is in the city.

“I think that he is more or less a specialist in the central defensive role. He’s played as a holding midfielder in the past. He can play as part of a back four and three at the back so we can free up Leon Goretzka in midfield so he doesn’t have to switch between playing as a No 8 and being deeper.

“We’re still focusing on other positions and we’ll see if anything else happens.”