On January 7, 2024, French transfer market expert Santi Aouna reported that Kylian Mbappe has agreed to join Real Madrid when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires this summer. The report was based on information from Mbappe’s camp and was subsequently corroborated by other sources, including Marca and The Athletic.

According to the reports, Mbappe has been in negotiations with Real Madrid for several months and has finally decided to join the club. He is expected to sign a five-year contract with Real Madrid in July.

Mbappe’s decision to join Real Madrid is a major coup for the club, which has been pursuing him for several years. He is one of the most talented young players in the world and is expected to be a key player for Real Madrid for many years to come.

The reports of Mbappe’s agreement with Real Madrid have been met with mixed reactions in France. Some fans are disappointed that he has decided to leave Paris Saint-Germain, while others are happy that he will be playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Only time will tell how Mbappe’s decision to join Real Madrid will impact his career. However, there is no doubt that he is a world-class player and is sure to make a major impact on Spanish football.