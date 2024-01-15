Thomas Tuchel FULL INTERVIEW: Working with Kane, Bundesliga title race, Sane, UCL & more! | ESPN FC

ESPN’s Archie Rhind-Tutt sits down with Thomas Tuchel to discuss all things Bayern Munich.

0:00 Franz Beckenbauer

2:05 Harry Kane’s impact

6:58 Leroy Sane’s development

11:18 Mathys Tel’s season

13:33 Manuel Neuer’s return from injury

15:26 Thomas Muller’s game time

17:41 Bayern’s progress under Tuchel

23:51 Winning the Bundesliga last season

25:53 Title race with Bayer Leverkusen

27:37 Champions League hopes

29:04 The Euros in Germany

30:26 Being more appreciated in England than Germany

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC