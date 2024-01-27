The Rashford Dilemma & Alans Away-Day Euphoria | EP 75

How do Man United get Marcus Rashford back to the highs he was hitting last season? What prompted Alan to watch a game amongst the Newcastle away fans for the first time in decades? Has a dangerous precedent been set after the Anderlecht v Genk match was ordered to be replayed in full after a VAR error?
Gary, Alan and Micah also celebrate Maidstone United’s terrific victory against Ipswich, which saw them go through to the fifth round of the FA Cup.
00:00 – Intro
00:20 – Alan In The Away End
07:00 – Rashford Dilemma
13:40 – Liverpool v Norwich
21:28 – Ipswich v Maidstone
23:43 – West Brom v Wolves
26:28 – Milan v Bologna
29:33 – Anderlecht v Genk VAR Blunder
33:00 – Xavi Leaving Barca