The Rashford Dilemma & Alans Away-Day Euphoria | EP 75

How do Man United get Marcus Rashford back to the highs he was hitting last season? What prompted Alan to watch a game amongst the Newcastle away fans for the first time in decades? Has a dangerous precedent been set after the Anderlecht v Genk match was ordered to be replayed in full after a VAR error?

Gary, Alan and Micah also celebrate Maidstone United’s terrific victory against Ipswich, which saw them go through to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

00:00 – Intro

00:20 – Alan In The Away End

07:00 – Rashford Dilemma

13:40 – Liverpool v Norwich

21:28 – Ipswich v Maidstone

23:43 – West Brom v Wolves

26:28 – Milan v Bologna

29:33 – Anderlecht v Genk VAR Blunder

33:00 – Xavi Leaving Barca