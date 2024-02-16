Home Leagues Serie A The race for Europe is in full swing | Promo | Round 25 | Serie A 2023/24

The race for Europe is in full swing | Promo | Round 25 | Serie A 2023/24

The race for Europe is in full swing | Promo | Round 25 | Serie A 2023/24
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Grimaldo & Frimpong – The Worlds Best Wing-Back Duo? 🤔🔴⚫️

Cancel

All the numbers, stats and interesting facts about the 25th Round fixtures | Serie A 2023/24

0:00 Torino-Lecce
0:28 Inter-Salernitana
0:58 Napoli-Genoa
1:28 Verona-Juventus
1:58 Atalanta-Sassuolo
2:28 Lazio-Bologna
2:58 Empoli-Fiorentina
3:28 Udinese-Cagliari
3:58 Frosinone-Roma
4:28 Monza-Milan

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
Julian Alvarez on 🇦🇷 OUR ARGENTINIAN BLUES 🇦🇷 | Aguero, Tevez, Demichelis and more!

Julian Alvarez on 🇦🇷 OUR ARGENTINIAN BLUES 🇦🇷 | Aguero, Tevez, Demichelis and more!

Next Video
Grimaldo & Frimpong – The Worlds Best Wing-Back Duo? 🤔🔴⚫️

Grimaldo & Frimpong – The Worlds Best Wing-Back Duo? 🤔🔴⚫️

Related videos

Top