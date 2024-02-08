Home TV Show The Menace Of South London | Peckham Town FC

Peckham Town FC are a community club. In every sense of the word. From free space at Peckham Rye to their very own Menace Arena. But the journey hasn’t been easy. Anyone from south London will tell you that people from south of the river are special, and the volunteers that make up Peckham Town are no different. A football club for the community built by the community. It doesn’t get any better than that.

