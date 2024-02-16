Home TV Show The Mbappé Transfer Saga Begins & Kane’s Fear Of Missing Out | EP 83

The Mbappé Transfer Saga Begins & Kane's Fear Of Missing Out | EP 83

The Mbappé Transfer Saga Begins & Kane’s Fear Of Missing Out | EP 83
What exactly did Micah get up to in Las Vegas that made it a “trip of a lifetime”? Where would be best for Kylian Mbappé to move to in the summer? Are Manchester City the firm favourites to retain their Champions League title?

Gary and Micah also discuss the race for promotion in the Championship.

00:00 – Intro
00:17 – Big Meeks Is Back!
09:00 – Copenhagen v Man City
15:42 – Bayern Munich Lose Again
17:21 – Harry Kane’s Struggles
28:50 – Real Madrid Winning Without Bellingham
33:40 – What Now With Mbappé?
41:08 – Leicester At The Top
45:20 – Philogene’s Goal Of The Season??

