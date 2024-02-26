The Kelly & Wrighty Show – 26 February 2024

The Kelly & Wrighty Show

Arsenal legend Ian Wright is joined by Kelly Cates and a host of Premier League personalities as they take a more in-depth look at the headlines that follow the football each weekend and explore issues and topics away from the pitch.

What is The Kelly and Wrighty Show?

The Kelly and Wrighty Show is a football discussion show. It is hosted by former England footballer Ian Wright and sports broadcaster Kelly Cates. The show airs every Monday night after the Premier League games, and features a panel of guests discussing the latest news and talking points from the world of football.

The show is known for its lively and entertaining debate, with Wright and Cates not afraid to share their strong opinions. They are also joined by a variety of guests, including former players, pundits, and journalists, who offer their own unique insights.