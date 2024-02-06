The Highs & Lows Of European Football | Stick to Football EP 18

Welcome back to Stick to Football with Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright and Roy Keane – the original show from the award-winning The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet.

This week we are dedicating the episode to Club European Football and your Community Questions.

Gary tells who he thinks has the best atmosphere in Europe, Jamie recalls the night that kept Steven Gerrard at Liverpool, Ian talks about Arsenal’s UEFA Cup Winners Cup success and Roy is reminded of his famous performance against Juventus in Turin in 1999.

Also who do the lads think will win the Champions League this season and what was the single biggest factor in becoming a professional footballer?

Finally Roy reveals the latest on his managerial stance after links with a vacant role.

CHAPTERING

00:00 Promo

00:42 Behind the Scenes

02:37 Introduction

02:54 Best and Worst moments in Europe?

29:42 Who will win the Champions League this season?

43:02 What was the single biggest factor in becoming a professional footballer?

58:09 Which player dropped their form after success?

01:08:55 Will Roy be going back into management?

