The best in the business – Who is Dan Ashworth and why is he top of Manchester Uniteds wishlist?

Manchester United are planning to make a formal approach to Newcastle for sporting director Dan Ashworth.

It is understood the Newcastle chief is top of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s list to front up his new football operation at Old Trafford, although no formal approach has yet been made.

Newcastle would be reluctant to let Ashworth leave but the 52-year-old is privately open to exploring the potential opportunity to join Man Utd.

The interest in Ashworth comes after the Premier League and the Football Association both approved Ratcliffe’s proposed bid to buy a minority stake in the club.

