The Best Academy Graduate Moments In 2023 ❤️‍🔥 | Manchester United

Watch the best moments throughout 2023 for our Academy graduates, from Kobbie Mainoo’s professional debut to Garnacho’s overhead kick against Everton and much more! 💫

00:00-00:05: Intro

00:05-00:53: Kobbie Mainoo professional debut

00:53-01:16: Garnacho x Rashford (Manchester derby)

01:16-01:43: Marcus Rashford solo goal

01:43-02:56: Academy graduates at Carabao Cup final

02:56-03:46: Rashford: Sir Matt Busby POTY

03:46-04:25: Charlie Savage captain in pre-season

04:25-05:42: Emeran x Hugill’s first United goal

05:42-06:08: Kobbie Mainoo’s first United assist

06:08-06:26: Tom Heaton captain in pre-season

06:26-06:48: Hannibal’s first United goal

06:48-08:01: Jonny Evans’s United return

08:01-08:49: Dan Gore professional debut

08:49-09:48: Kobbie Mainoo’s first Premier League start

09:48-10:59: Alejandro Garnacho’s overhead kick

10:59-11:17: Scott McTominay captain v Liverpool

11:17-11:38: Willy Kambwala professional debut

11:38-12:41: Garnacho brace in comeback win v Aston Villa

