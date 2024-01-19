The Best Academy Graduate Moments In 2023 ❤️‍🔥 | Manchester United

Watch the best moments throughout 2023 for our Academy graduates, from Kobbie Mainoo’s professional debut to Garnacho’s overhead kick against Everton and much more! 💫
00:00-00:05: Intro
00:05-00:53: Kobbie Mainoo professional debut
00:53-01:16: Garnacho x Rashford (Manchester derby)
01:16-01:43: Marcus Rashford solo goal
01:43-02:56: Academy graduates at Carabao Cup final
02:56-03:46: Rashford: Sir Matt Busby POTY
03:46-04:25: Charlie Savage captain in pre-season
04:25-05:42: Emeran x Hugill’s first United goal
05:42-06:08: Kobbie Mainoo’s first United assist
06:08-06:26: Tom Heaton captain in pre-season
06:26-06:48: Hannibal’s first United goal
06:48-08:01: Jonny Evans’s United return
08:01-08:49: Dan Gore professional debut
08:49-09:48: Kobbie Mainoo’s first Premier League start
09:48-10:59: Alejandro Garnacho’s overhead kick
10:59-11:17: Scott McTominay captain v Liverpool
11:17-11:38: Willy Kambwala professional debut
11:38-12:41: Garnacho brace in comeback win v Aston Villa
