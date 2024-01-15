Tevez & Mancini’s Bust-Up | If He Doesn’t Come Back, We Don’t Win | EP 69

Is Kevin De Bruyne the greatest ever Premier League midfielder? How do you bring a player back into the fold after they’ve fallen out with the manager? Will the fans protest at Reading that saw their game abandoned be enough to save their club?
Gary, Alan and Micah also debate whether Man United still have the power to attract the world’s very best players.
00:10 – Spurs v Man Utd
11:15 – Sancho At Dortmund
14:50 – Tevez and Mancini
16:27 – Punctuality With Players
20:00 – Newcastle v Man City
26:30 – Aston Villa v Everton
28:19 – Burnley v Luton
29:45 – Chelsea v Fulham
32:00 – Reading Protests