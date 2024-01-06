Home Cup Games FA Cup Sunderland v Newcastle United Full Match – FA Cup | 6 January 2024

Mark Pougatch is joined by former Sunderland manager Roy Keane and Newcastle legend Chris Waddle at the Stadium of Light for Emirates 2023-24 FA Cup Third Round action as Sunderland and Newcastle United meet in an intriguing local derby and the Championship hosts face their Premier League rivals for the first time in the FA Cup since the 1950s – commentary for the match comes from Sam Matterface and Ally McCoist, and interviews are with Gabriel Clarke.

