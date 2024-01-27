Spot The Players… 👀 | Brightons Inside Training

#brightonandhovealbion #premierleague #lutontown #training In misty conditions, the squad prepare for their Premier League clash with Luton Town. 🎩 Previous Video BBC Sportscene – 28 January 2024 Next Video Will Callum Wilson leave Newcastle? | Transfer Talk Related videos icon04:20 Ansu Fati Back In Training💥 | Brightons Inside Training 89 icon Brighton & Hove Albion V Wolverhampton Wanderers Full Match – Premier League | 22 January 2024 865 icon02:56 COME ON SEAGULLS! | This is what it means to support Brighton & Hove Albion F.C. 🔵 ⚪️ 168 icon10:11 Goals Against Wolves | Mitoma, Gross & Murray! 🤩 157