Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Jim Ratcliffe attend the Munich air disaster memorial at Old Trafford

Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Jim Ratcliffe were among those in attendance at the Munich air disaster memorial at Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag and captain of the club Bruno Fernandes were also in attendance.

