Should Chelsea bring back José Mourinho? | ESPN FC Extra Time

On today’s edition of ESPN FC Extra Time, Dan Thomas is joined by Steve Nicol, Shaka Hislop, Frank Leboeuf and Gab Marcotti to discuss:

0:00 NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles eliminated

0:54 Should Chelsea bring back José Mourinho?

3:11 Should clubs have say on national team participation?

10:24 Borussia Dortmund’s set price for Gio Reyna

11:40 Victor Osimhen better at Arsenal or Chelsea?

12:48 If Steve Nicol were playing in today’s game…?

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC

#espnfc #fcextratime #espnfcextratime