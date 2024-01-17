Should Chelsea bring back José Mourinho? | ESPN FC Extra Time

On today’s edition of ESPN FC Extra Time, Dan Thomas is joined by Steve Nicol, Shaka Hislop, Frank Leboeuf and Gab Marcotti to discuss:
0:00 NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles eliminated
0:54 Should Chelsea bring back José Mourinho?
3:11 Should clubs have say on national team participation?
10:24 Borussia Dortmund’s set price for Gio Reyna
11:40 Victor Osimhen better at Arsenal or Chelsea?
12:48 If Steve Nicol were playing in today’s game…?
✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC
#espnfc #fcextratime #espnfcextratime