Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 18 February 2024

Catch up Full match replay and highlights from Premier League as Sheffield United host Brighton & Hove Albion. Brighton & Hove Albion (9-8-7) earned its first win over the Blades across all competitions since 2005 with a 5-2 victory in an FA Cup match on Jan. 27, as João Pedro notched a hat trick; Sheffield United (3-4-17) beat Luton Town, 3-1, in Week 24.