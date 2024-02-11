Home Highlights SASSUOLO-TORINO 1-1 | HIGHLIGHTS | Sassuolo end losing streak | Serie A 2023/24

SASSUOLO-TORINO 1-1 | HIGHLIGHTS | Sassuolo end losing streak | Serie A 2023/24

SASSUOLO-TORINO 1-1 | HIGHLIGHTS | Sassuolo end losing streak | Serie A 2023/24
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

EPIC BATTLE! | Ipswich Town v West Brom extended highlights

Cancel

The Neroverdi put an end to their 3-game losing streak with a hard-fought draw against Torino as Zapata levelled the scoring after Pinamonti’s opener | Serie A 2023/24

#Highlights #SassuoloTorino #SerieA

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
CAGLIARI-LAZIO 1-3 | HIGHLIGHTS | Immobile writes his name in the history books! | Serie A 2023/24

CAGLIARI-LAZIO 1-3 | HIGHLIGHTS | Immobile writes his name in the history books! | Serie A 2023/24

Next Video
EPIC BATTLE! | Ipswich Town v West Brom extended highlights

EPIC BATTLE! | Ipswich Town v West Brom extended highlights

Related videos

Top