Saka vs Foden Debate | Was Rio Correct? Is Phil Foden World Class And Is Saka NOT World Class?

Is Phil Foden World class? Is Bukayo Saka World Class? Rio Ferdinand caused a stir yesterday after Man City beat Copenhagen in the Champions League. He came out to say that Phil Foden is world class however Bukayo Saka is under the level. Do you agree? Would this opinion be different played for Mkiel Arteta in opposite to Pep Guardiola?

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

FIVE UK IG: https://www.instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK TWITTER: https://twitter.com/FIVEUK

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Twitter: https://twitter.com/rioferdy5

Harry Pinero Instagram:

/ harrypinero

Harry Pinero TikTok:

/ harrypinero

Harry Pinero YT:

/ @harrypinerotv

Culture Cams Twitter:

/ culturecams

Culture Cams Instagram:

/ culturecams

#RioFerdinand #FIVE