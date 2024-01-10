Roy Forced Out & Tapping Up Gerrard | Transfer Special EP 14

Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet, and we are delighted to bring you a transfers special with our full-fit panel of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jill Scott, Roy Keane and Ian Wright.

The January transfer window is open so we kick off the show with a huge debate: who should sign players at a football club?

Jamie and Gary never left their respected teams whereas Jill, Roy and Ian all eventually moved away from their clubs where they became legends; find out how life altered for the trio with their departures.

Gary also remembers how Sir Alex Ferguson dealt with signing players as well as the time he tried to convince Steven Gerrard to join Manchester United whilst on international duty.

Roy talks about his transfer stories as Sunderland manager and opens up on his sudden departure at Manchester United whilst Ian reveals the French revolution Arsene Wenger brought about at Arsenal alongside David Dean and the current business plan at the Emirates under Edu and Mikel Arteta.

Jamie recalls how Rafa Benitez changed recruitment at Liverpool and why despite being one of the top teams in Europe it always felt like an internal battle at Anfield.

Finally, Jill chats about the transfer procedure and differences in the women’s game and her own ambitions of wanting to become a manager.

Chaptering:

00:00 Promo

00:40 Behind the Scenes

12:00 Who should sign football players at a football club?

19:51 Roy Keane’s Sunderland transfers

26:20 Pressure and panic in the transfer window

29:23 Ian on Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal revolution

38:36 Jamie on Rafa Benitez’s Liverpool arrivals

44:30 Jill wanting to be a manager

48:10 Gary trying to sign Gerrard

50:56 Ian leaving Arsenal

53:22 Roy at Celtic after leaving Man United

58:28 Jill leaving Man City

01:01:47 Who has the VETO on a transfer?

