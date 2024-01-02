Rory McIlroy Opens Up On LIV Golf & Being A United Fan | Stick to Football EP 13

On our latest episode of Stick to Football, brought to you by Sky Bet, we are joined by Irish golfer Rory McIlroy.

There’s only one subject to start on: Roy Keane snubbing a young Rory McIlroy asking for an autograph whilst the former footballer was on international duty.

The Northern Irish golfer gives a full lowdown on LIV Golf and his stance on the breakaway league as well as his views on the latest big-name to join the organisation in Jon Rahm.

Rory also chats about supporting his boyhood team Manchester United and the prospect of buying shares into the club as well as his relationship with Tiger Woods and the formation of their TGL – a venture formed by the pair which is due to launch in 2025.

Our panel also discuss Rory’s incredible 2023 Ryder Cup and high pressure moments in sport, as well as the prospect of completing a major should he win the elusive Masters at Augusta.

We ask your Community Questions, with Rory revealing who his best friend in the sport is, which former professional footballer he reckons would be the best golfer and who was his footballing hero.

Finally, Rory, Ian, Jamie, Roy and Gary relive Rory’s 9-year-old appearance on the Gerry Kelly Show by taking on a golf chipping into the washing machine challenge.

Will one of the best golfers on the planet show them how it’s done or will one of our former professional footballers cause a shock?

If you liked the episode don't forget to let us know in the comments

00:00 Promo

00:45 Behind the Scenes

02:15 Introduction

02:23 Rory v Roy

07:02 Rory’s stance on LIV Golf

19:23 Rory’s major trophies

25:45 Rory on Manchester United

27:30 The formation of TGL

29:00 Wanting to complete Grand Slam and the eluding Masters title

36:03 Relationship with Tiger Woods

39:20 Pressure moments in Golf

41:37 Ryder Cup glory and rivalry

44:00 Increasing the accessibility of golf

48:14 Community Questions

58:45 Chipping challenge into washing machine

