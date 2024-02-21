Rooney: United Career, Management & Boxing? | Stick to Football EP 20

Welcome back to Stick to Football, brought to you by SkyBet. On this week’s special episode we are delighted to be joined by Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney.

Alongside Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Jill Scott, Rooney opens the show revealing that he wants to remain in football management despite an approach to enter the boxing ring.

The all-time Manchester United top goal scorer talks about his managerial career so far, most recently at Birmingham City, and what he’s learnt from his spells in the dugout across England and America.

With five Premier League titles, a Champions League, FA Cup, Club World Cup and countless individual awards to his name, Rooney enjoyed a glorious career at Old Trafford where he established himself as one of the all-time great footballers.

The 38-year-old chats about his success, the infamous transfer request and how his time faired at the club after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement where he was reunited with his former Everton boss David Moyes before Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho took over.

Finally, Rooney delves into his childhood and gives his thoughts on the current Manchester United team.

If you liked the episode don’t forget to let us know in the comments and if you want to listen only you can catch Stick to Football on all major podcast platforms.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE

https://www.youtube.com/c/theoverlap?sub_confirmation=1

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS

Stick to Football – https://tr.ee/JI6l3Dj-4O

The Overlap – https://tr.ee/h07F3Fsuh3

———————————————————————-

Follow us on social!

———————————————————————–

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090262142896

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearetheoverlap

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetheoverlap

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wearetheoverlap

————————————————————————