Rodri EXCLUSIVE | Man City midfielder fires ominous warning to title rivals | STILL YOUNG TEAM

Manchester City midfielder Rodri sat down with the Daily Mirror’s chief football writer John Cross for an exclusive interview.

In part one of the interview, Rodri fires an ominous warning to Man City’s title rivals after their all-conquering and historic treble-winning campaign last term.

Rodri also shares his thoughts on the Premier League title race, believing Man City will be pushed all the way by Liverpool and Arsenal.

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mirrorfootball?sub_confirmation=1

Follow Mirror Football on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MirrorFootball

Follow Mirror Football on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mirrorfootball/

Follow Mirror Football on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mirrorfootball/?hl=en

Read the latest on https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/

#football #soccer #sports #manchestercity #mancity #mcfc #rodri #premierleague #epl #pl #championsleague #ucl #uefachampionsleague #sport #interview #exclusive