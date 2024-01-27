Rio Talks Marcus Rashford Nightclub Saga!

Rashford missed Man Utd’s FA Cup win over Newport due to nightclub drama. Difference between Sancho & Rashford, has ten Hag learned from past player sagas? Welcome back to the FIVE Channel, today Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya & Stephen Howson are back with another episode of Vibe With FIVE. They discuss player power in the Manchester United dressing room and how Ten Hag has dealt with such issues. Stay tuned to hear Rio talk about how different it was for his teammates under Sir Alex Ferguson. The panel also look at the contrasting difference between how Sancho and Rashford have been man managed, the possible reasons for it & much more! Don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe and hit that notification bell so you never miss a minute of football coverage, exclusive interviews, and fiery debates this season!
0:00; – Intro
1:00; – Marcus Rashford spotted in Belfast
2:17; – Ste gives his breakdown on Rashford situation
3:26; – Rio talks about why there’s no grace being given for Rashford
4:30; – Rio’s take on Ten Hag’s stance
5:45; – Rio talks about how he would handle outside commitments after a defeat
7:03; – Rashford’s status as a senior player
7:40; – Rio compares going out to his day to nowadays with social media
9:12; – Is Ten Hag approaching Rashford situation different publicly to Sancho’s?
10:54; – Can Ten Hag afford to address Rashford situation in an aggressive manner?
12:00; – How has Ten Hag dealt with players at Manchester United
14:54; – Outro
