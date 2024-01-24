Rio & Mikel compare Sir Alex Ferguson vs Jose Mourinho | Who Had The Best Management Style?

Relentess desire and appetite to always evolve as manager! What made Sir Alex Ferguson so special as manager? How Rio wasn’t afraid to challenge Sir Alex? How Paul Scholes never got shouted at by Sir Alex? Why Rio Ferdinand loves Mourinho? Welcome back to the FIVE YouTube Channel; Rio Ferdinand sits down with the Mikel John Obi on the Obi One Podcast to discuss Sir Alex Ferguson – 26 years at Manchester United and what made him so successful! Rio discusses how Sir Alex knew his grandad’s favourite drink and how he wasn’t scared to make changes for the benefit of the team. He also discusses who was his punching bag for when things went wrong! Make sure you like, comment, subscribe and hit the notification bell to hear more from FIVE UK

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

FIVE UK Linktree: https://linktr.ee/fiveuk

FIVE UK Instagram: https://instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Twitter/X: https://x.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFIVEUK

FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Twitter: https://twitter.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RioFerdinandOfficial

Rio Ferdinand TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdy5

John Obi Mikel Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mikel_john_obi/?hl=en

John Obi Mikel Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MikelJohnObi10/?locale=en_GB

John Obi Mikel Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/i/flow/login?redirect_after_login=%2Fmikel_john_obi

The Obi One Podcast YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ObiOnePodcast?si=nLaLxvk8r3puUOhe

The Obi One Podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/obionepodcast/

The Obi One Podcast Twitter/X: https://twitter.com/obionepodcast

#five #rioferdinand #siralexferguson

0:00; – The greatness of Sir Alex Ferguson

2:21; – Sir Alex Ferguson’s Principles

4:10; – Rio Ferdinand standing up against Sir Alex

7:00; – Sir Alex and Jose Mourinho making substitutions

8:20; – Why Rio Ferdinand loves Mourinho