Rio Ferdinand or Van Dijk, Who Are You Choosing? | Why New Man Utd CEO WILL Succeed FT Yungen

Rio Ferdinand vs Virgil van Dijk! Should Gareth Southgate pick Jarrod Bowen over Rashford for the Euros? Should Mikel Arteta get a contract extension at Arsenal? Comparing the top Premier League defenders, Omar Berrada is the new CEO at Manchester United! The Take On is back as Anton Ferdinand & Flex are joined by Joel Beya & Yungen to discuss football’s hottest topics. This week, the guys discuss Manchester Utd’s shock acquisition of Omar Berrada from Man City, where Kalvin Phillips fits in at West Ham, if Liverpool can win the league without Salah, Ivan Toney’s comeback and comments, Vidic’s ranking amongst all time Premier League CBs, Rio v van Dijk is Gabriel is more important to Arsenal than Saliba? We will also preview the upcoming fixtures, answering fan questions & much more! Tune in for the best and worst takes from our panel! Like, Subscribe, & Comment below to get involved with The Take On!
0:00; – Should Southgate pick Bowen over Rashford for EURO 2024
2:53; – Does a fit Kalvin Phillips get into West Ham’s midfield?
5:25; – Who’s won the battle between Sancho & ten Hag?
8:26; – Intro
9:56; – Man Utd appoint Omar Berrada as their new CEO
16:30; – How FSG have full trust in Klopp over transfers
17:16; – Are Liverpool’s recent signings as good as previous ones?
18:59; – Is Konate second to Saliba?
19:40; – How Gabriel has stepped up this season
20:04; – Why Saka needs an understudy at Arsenal
23:50; – Flex on ten Hag if Man Utd don’t finish top 4
26:35; – Do Brentford fans still support Ivan Toney?
31:48; – Could Ivan Toney help Arsenal win the league?
34:19; – Has Arteta tried to change too much at Arsenal?
38:54; – Have Arsenal fallen off from last season?
40:37; – Agbonlahor’s ‘overrated’ Vidic comments
46:55; – Does Mikel Arteta deserve a new contract at Arsenal?
50:38; – Klopp or Wenger? Who’s the better manager?
55:30; – Can Liverpool win the league with Salah out injured?
56:50; – Outro
