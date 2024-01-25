Rio Ferdinand How To Rebuild Man Utd? 6 Point Plan Reviewed, Mourinho, Ten Hag, Olé And More

Rio Ferdinand revisits his 6 point plan to improve Manchester United! Have the club improved in the areas pointed out by Rio? How vital it is for INEOS to improve recruitment, the disappointment in ten Hag’s team so far, where’s the United DNA? How ten Hag needs to improve player development! Rio Ferdinand sits down as he revisits his 6 point plan to improve Man Utd when Erik ten Hag took over as manager! He discusses how ten Hag has attempted to change the culture at Old Trafford, is there ill-discipline at the club? Improving the player recruitment and how past signings haven’t lived up to the expectation, the structural process at Man Utd, the play style of the team since Sir Alex left. How Man Utd have continued to embrace their youth talent from the Academy, the failure to develop signings and the squad over the years and more! Let us know your opinions below in the comment section and don’t forget to like, share and subscribe to the channel!

0:00; – Intro

0:25; – Is Ten Hag setting the culture?

2:40; – Has there been an improvement in recruitment?

6:00; – Can the takeover provide a structural reset?

9:11; – Do United have a clear playing style?

12:06; -Managers have continued to embrace the youth players

12:56; – Has there been significant player developments at United?

15:04; – Which points will INEOS be focusing on?

15:45; – Outro

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

FIVE UK Linktree: https://linktr.ee/fiveuk

FIVE UK Instagram: https://instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Twitter/X: https://x.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFIVEUK

FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Twitter/X: https://x.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RioFerdinandOfficial

Rio Ferdinand TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rioferdy5

#five #rioferdinand