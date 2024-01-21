Rio Exclusive: Fergie Feuds, Scholes Brilliance & Ten Hags Future | The Obi One Podcast Ep.10

Welcome to Episode 10 of The Obi One Podcast, featuring the legendary Rio Ferdinand. This episode is a treasure trove for every football enthusiast, offering a deep dive into some of the most iconic moments and personal experiences of Rio’s illustrious career at Man United and England.

👣 Journey through Rivalries and Triumphs:

Rio sheds light on the heated rivalry between Manchester United and Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea, providing an insider’s view of what made these clashes so electrifying. He also reminisces about the unforgettable 2008 UCL Final penalty win against Chelsea, adding a unique perspective to this historic moment.

⚔️ Inside the Mind of a Legend:

Listen as Rio candidly discusses the strikers who posed the greatest challenges to him, and delve into his thoughts on the never ending Gerrard, Lampard, and Scholes debate.

🌟 Leadership and Legacy:

Discover why Sir Alex Ferguson’s leadership was unparalleled, including instances where Rio stood up to him. Ferdinand also reveals his admiration for Mourinho, admitting he would have loved to play under his management.

🔍 Era Comparisons and Future Views:

Rio provides a thoughtful analysis of the mentality shift from older to newer players, reflecting on his experiences with Ronaldo’s elite mindset and the tactical mastery of Pep’s Barcelona. He also discusses the Moyes era at Man United post-Ferguson.

🔮 Contemporary Football Insights:

Hear Rio’s take on the Ivan Toney debate, why Arsenal could benefit from his skills, and his views on the Erik Ten Hag era at Manchester United. Plus, don’t miss his famous live-air comment about Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

Join us for this unforgettable episode where Rio Ferdinand, with his unique blend of humor, honesty, and insight, takes us on a journey through the highs and lows of his storied career.

Timecodes:

00:00 – Kicking Off with Rio Ferdinand

5:55 – Rio Dives into United-Chelsea’s Intense Mourinho Era Rivalry

8:51 – John Obi Mikel’s Perspective on the United-Chelsea Clash

10:06 – Rio’s Insight on Facing ‘The African King’ Didier Drogba

13:31 – Rio Reveals the Toughest Strikers He Faced

15:22 – The Genius of Sir Alex Ferguson

19:23 – When Rio Challenged Sir Alex Ferguson

27:46 – The One Player Sir Alex Never Scolded at United

29:27 – Rio Weighs In: Gerrard, Lampard, or Scholes?

31:55 – Unpacking the Epic 2008 Moscow Showdown

36:67 – Recalling United’s UCL finals with Barça in ’09 and ’11

43:12 – Rio on Ronaldo’s Rise to Greatness & the Ronaldo-Messi Debate

49:21 – Post-Ferguson Era: Rio’s Experience under ‘The Chosen One’

56:15 – Rio Reflects on His Toughest 8 Months in Football

59:40 – Rio’s Advice to Ivan Tooney: Is He Arsenal’s Next Big Hit?

1:02:55 – Analyzing the Current Man United Squad & Ten Hag’s Road Ahead

